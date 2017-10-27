Hyundai Kona: The Brand’s Most Outrageous Design Yet

Kona is, by far, the most outrageous style that Hyundai has ever made. Basically, its closest rival is the Nissan Juke, along with other famous sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

Nevertheless, even with the tight competition, the Kona is still superbly unmatched. You may consider it as a custom design, but there is surely a shade of Hyundai in that particular model.

Only 2 engines are available for the Kona model, which include a 1.6-liter with 4 cylinders and a 1.0-liter with 3 cylinders. Both are gasoline-powered and are turbocharged.

The one with 4 cylinders gets a 7-speed dual clutch all-wheel and automatic drive. On the same note, the other with 3 cylinders gets the 6-speed manual gearbox with front-wheel drive.

However, the engine that can be paired with the Premium GT trim is the 1.6-liter engine, which you can’t find elsewhere in this range. But the more favorable option is the 1.0-liter, which is also a more economical choice. You might sacrifice performance with this one, but it isn’t that trashy than the 1.6-engine model. Likewise, it is not an ideal choice for the extra bucks.

Despite the fact that it would have many fans for this new design, there would also some naysayers. Good thing though there are lots of many things you can appreciate on the inside. In fact, when it come to Kona’s interior, you can’t simply take it for granted. You will surely enjoy the latest infotainment screen that measures 5, 7, or 8 inches, depending on the specification.

Just watch out for the material quality, which is made out of 5-6 different types of plastic that make up the dashboard. At the same time, the rear-seat space should be a bit disappointing, due to the seemingly small space. This should only be an issue though for people who have long legs as they try to get more relax or comfortable during long trips.

When you talk about SUVs, people would love the style more than anything. Overall, the looks might not be a thing that you can consider, but given the interior, you should have more areas to help you decide which SUV should suit your needs.