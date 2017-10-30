What Can Be Expected From the Next Land Rover Defender

In a leak information, Land Rover chief design officer Gerry McGovern reveals that the next Defender is indeed a step forward. In fact, he told reporters during the press preview of the Range Rover Velar that the Defender would debut in late 2018 or early 2019.

McGovern further said that the next Defender should be the most important vehicle in the 70-year history of the Land Rover. This is because it is the soul of the brand, being an all-terrain vehicle. This is indeed a global design icon and one of hardest working and toughest vehicles ever made.

All versions of the Defender are highly sought-after collectibles, from the first cars that debuted in 1948 to the last models created in early 2016. Here are clues of the next Defender, since there are no details revealed by its chief design officer.

The design work of the Defender is complete

The Land Rover has 3 members, namely the Range Rover, Discovery, and Defender

The Defender has design leadership, engineering integrity, and durability

A family of Defenders will be created with at least 4 models

Obviously, the previous work of McGovern regarding the Discovery and Range Rover has pointed out to the next Defender. Nevertheless, in 2013 when the Range Rover was replace, its basic shape stayed as it is. So, the sloping roof was retained with its side windows shaped evolutionary.

There were changes in its appearance which focus on the jewelry of the vehicle, such as the taillights, headlights, exterior badge, and grille. Although everything was fresh and new, the design still is reminiscent of the styling cues of the brand. Moreover, its interior has become more sophisticated and softer.

You can compare the next Defender to the aerodynamics of the Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover Velar. Thus, the next Defender might have boxy fenders with fresh-looking curves and edges, smoothing out the utilitarian and crude traits of the old version.

Overall, the Land Rover has been setting sales records as a brand and the design vision of McGovern would be credited for its success. Given that, the Land Rover Defender should be the toughest assignment to date.