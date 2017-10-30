Nissan Leaf At A Good Start In Europe And Worldwide

A Nissan Europe electric car executive Gareth Dunsmore has revealed that the 2nd generation Leaf was selling much better compared to expectations. In fact, around 3,500 of the said electric cars have been sold in the region in less than 2 months of availability.

It can be recalled that the 1st generation Leafs took around a year to match this performance 7 years ago. In early September 2017, Norway was among the first markets in Europe to get this electric vehicle. Likewise, Nissan has gathered another sales success after its launch of the Leaf in Austria, France, Germany, and Holland on October 2.

This success has also reached a global scale, as the company has received over 9,000 orders for the 2.0 Leaf. From the 200km range of the Leaf’s first debut in 2010, the new model has 378km. This only shows that the sales success not only covers Europe, but the world as well.

Nissan has not expected these sales results around the world. This was, in fact, well ahead of their expectations, according to Senior VP Asako Hoshino of Japan during the Tokyo Motor Show 2017.

The Leaf is now the best-selling all-electric vehicle in the world. The U.K. is also responsible for the sales of 1 out of 4 Leafs in Europe, as it continues to accelerate on a yearly basis.

The U.K. is also third among the largest markets for the Nissan Leaf, next to Japan and the U.S. This is also the main market for sales of e-NV200 in the world. The first Leaf took around 4 years to reach 10k sales, over 1 year to reach 15k, and 8 months more to surpass the 20k mark. The Nissan Leaf represents a new chapter of its Intelligent Power and plans to build on its leadership in EV.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf offers 150 miles of range on its U.S. cycle with the 40kWh battery. This new model will be on sale in 2018 in the U.S. After that, a new variant will be released with a 60kWh battery pack. This will be called the e-Plus, offering the expected 225 miles of range.