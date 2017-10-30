The X2 Is BMW’s New Small SUV That Comes With A Sportier Design

Some photos of the new X2 from BMW have been released, hinting worldwide sales in 2018. This was just a concept design presented at the 2016 Paris Car Show.

Although the X2 can be an iteration of the X1, it is however slightly shorter. In fact, it is smaller than its predecessors, but with the same wheelbase. Nevertheless, there were no updates yet regarding any hybrid or electric powertrains for the X2.

This new car model will compete against top SUVs such as the VW Tiguan, Audi Q2, Mercedes GLA, Honda CR-V, and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. It would provide a sportier step-up design from its predecessor the BMW X1.

This only indicates that the world hasn’t got enough compact SUV models yet. The X2 is dubbed as the 3rd small luxury SUV of the BMW brand. This is in between the compact X3 and the subcompact X1.

Its design, however, was intended to be distinct from its competitors when size and style are the main considerations. In fact, it is just 2.8 inches lower and 3.2 inches shorter than the X1, making it look edgier and sportier.

You will be able to recognize this next compact SUV from BMW with its coupe-like roofline. So, it will appear less boxy with narrower rear windows. It will arrive in the spring of 2018, powered by a 2-liter 4-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine. It will deliver 228 horsepower, good for a 0 to 60mph time of 6.3 seconds. At the same time, the engine will have an 8-speed auto transmission.

On the Tokyo Auto Show, the 2018 BMW X2 has been revealed to be a more style-conscious addition to the wide range of SUVs of BMW. In fact, this is the smallest entry in the SUV segment, which is the hatchback version of the existing X1.

Moreover, its rear legroom has been nearly identical to that of the X1 at 37 inches with just 36.7 inches in the X2. When it comes to trunk space, however, the X2 has shrunk to 21.6 from the 27.1 cubic feet of the X1.