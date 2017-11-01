2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: A Record-Breaking Performance

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio offers new features your old car could hardly match. At 505hp, 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds, and 8-speed engine, you will surely love the new Giulia Quadrifoglio.

This twin-turbo six was based from the Ferrari V8. So, this car is quite suitable for those who want to rev a lot. Moreover, this vehicle goes really fast, with a high acceleration rate that few cars of its class can achieve.

Pay attention to its speedometer because the Giulia Quadrifoglio is like a rocket with its 6 transmissions working really well together. Likewise, the steering is really sharp, with the ride nearly perfect regardless of the mode.

Basically, the Giulia is a nimble type of car when it comes to steering, as it responds well to some subtle inputs. In fact, it is lighter than the BMW’s M3 in terms of steering and much lighter than the Mercedes AMG C63.

It has some shortcomings unlike other luxury sedans. The Giulia really lacks that bellowing scream and doesn’t have real roar even on race mode despite being a turbocharged engine. Other than that, you’ll be happy because it still has 505 horsepower on it. Without much bottom-end oomph, you surely can cruise around 3,000 rpm. With its 8-speed capacity, it can shift surprisingly fast.

In terms of interior design, the Giulia is not as idiosyncratic as expected of Italian cars. Its starter button attached to the steering wheel is just like the liberal application of carbon fiber on its interior trim. At the same time, the placement of its strange seat and the short front doors would put the B-pillar in line with your peripheral sight.

Overall, the Giulia is designed beautifully, styled tastefully, and with a touch of liveliness. As a matter of fact, the first thing you will notice is that it is designed like nothing else on the road. Moreover, you don’t need to sprint towards reaching triple digits, unlike the BMW M-car. Although this car is not that perfect, you’ll appreciate its greatness. In fact, the Alfa gets it right in creating something beautiful that stirs the senses.