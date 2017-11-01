Dodge Demon Lightweight, Ready For The SEMA 2017 In Las Vegas

You should’ve known that the Dodge Demon is super fast, but it doesn’t end there. Owners can still do something to make it a bit faster or even lighter. This is what the SpeedKore Performance Group has done to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It has transformed the car into a lightweight carbon fiber model to be worthy of the SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat was brought by SpeedKore to the SEM last year. In 2017, it has again applied the same treatment to the 840hp Dodge Demon. For this reason, the spoilers and body panels would be made using the autoclave of SpeedKore in Grafton, Wisconsin.

SpeedKore is also one of those responsible to bring a modified Ford Mustang to the SEMA. Moreover, SpeedKore has made a carbon-bodied Ford Shelby GT350R and has been featured on a popular TV show hosted by Jay Leno.

Carbon fiber body panels have been offered by SpeedKore for the Hellcat, but full details haven’t been released yet for the Demon. It can be recalled that the Hellcat was able to reduce the weight of the hefty muscle car by more than 600lbs.

Take note that the Dodge Demon weighs 4,276lbs, which is 200lbs lighter than the Hellcat. This is due to the fact that it only has a driver’s seat fitted with some lightweight components, allowing it to perform a standing quarter-mile exhibition in just 9.65 seconds. You can just imagine if you ought to shave another 600lbs from this monster.

You should know that the Hellcat package has replaced all except the rear quarter panels, roof, and doors, costing around $16,000. Alternatively, you can get each component at a time if you are on a tight budget.

You might have been wondering how heavy the 840 horsepower Dodge Demon is. But, you can rest assured that there is nothing that a full-carbon body cannot fix.

SpeedKore is going to unveil the full details of the carbon fiber Dodge Demon at the SEMA 2017. Famed rocker Sammy Hagar will be the one to assist during the show.