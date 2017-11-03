Jaguar With Junior Engine In F-Type Exceeds Driving Expectations

One of the trending concepts in the automotive market is the rise of 4-cylinder, 2-liter engines. Carmakers all over the world have been influenced to improve ratings in corporate fuel economy. They have rushed to put these fuel efficient powertrains in all types of vehicles without losing its power.

As a result, you can now see a turbo 4 in all huge crossovers like the Audi Q7 or the hardcore sports car like the Jaguar F-Type. The F-Type from Jaguar is a perfect example because people would expect a car full of ultra-high performance such as the muscular V6 or the supercharged V8, but it feels a bit underwhelming to know the 4-cylinder under the hood.

Contrary to that, the F-Type 2.0-liter has been tested and the result was quite impressive. In fact, it was able to deliver an engaging driving experience with 300-horsepower output. Overall, the 2.0-liter is speedy enough in typical driving conditions. The top speed is at 155mph and a 0-60mph acceleration time of 5.4 seconds.

Moreover, the Jaguar F-Type is comparatively lighter in comparison to its brother with a bigger engine. Therefore, you can actually feel that the handling is more manageable and the car is less expensive. According to critics, even if the results are surprising enough, small is definitely beautiful with regards to the latest engine installed inside this Jaguar.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the F-type is truly remarkable with its responsive supercharged engines, sophisticated suspension, and lightweight aluminum construction.

All Wheel Drive

The F-type R and AWD models feature Intelligent Driveline Dynamics with Intuitive All-Wheel Drive technology, as it provides balanced poise and confident handling.

Ride and Handling

The F-type simply means that you have an overwhelming feeling of control, feedback, and agility. It also has superb driving dynamics, thanks to the forged aluminum double wishbone suspension, rigid chassis, and sophisticated Electric Power-Assisted Steering system.

The advanced driving technology offered by the F-type makes the dynamism of the car feel effortless. Overall, the Jaguar F-type has a load of capabilities to meet the demands of every driver on any road type.