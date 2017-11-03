Silverado SEMA Concept Is A Modern Muscle Truck Awaiting Production

At the SEMA Show 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada, a concept truck was revealed by Chevrolet. The result was incredible with the details clearly resembling a supercharged Silverado.

Basically, the Silverado concept has quickly been compared with the LT4 engine of the Cadillac CTS-V sedan and the Corvette Z06 coupe. With 5.3-liter, 455hp engine, the Silverado received suggestions to produce the concept car right away.

This might be good news for Chevrolet fans, but it is only around 35hp over the 6.2-liter V8 engine. Therefore, it would be better if they would use the 6.2-liter V8 instead, having the less aggressive supercharger of this concept.

The performance concept of the Chevy Silverado features the Chevrolet Accessories and Chevrolet Performance parts. These would complement the supercharged engine, which include a performance brake kit and a performance exhaust system. Here are the basic concept features of the car that has been revealed at the SEMA Show 2017.

Performance Parts

6-piston Brembo in front has a brake upgrade kit colored in red

Performance cold-air induction system

5.3-liter cat-back exhaust system along with the polished tip

Concept Features

Adds 100hp to its intercooled supercharger system

22-inch performance tires

Exterior color enhancement to satin steel gray

Unique air ducts, hood, and lower front fascia

Customized exterior graphics

Smoked taillamp and headlamp lenses

Carbon-fiber Z71 gauges

LCD dash logger app

Window moldings from Dark Android concepts

New improved satin steel gray exterior color

Accessories

Bowtie emblems colored in black

Tri-fold tonneau cover

22-inch aluminum wheels and center caps

All-weather floor liners

Storage organizer at the rear underseat

The SEMA Show 2017 has just begun, so you still have a few tricks to discover. Overall, the Chevrolet Silverado concept is just one of the 20 additional Chevrolet models to be presented at the same event and venue.

The introduction of this concept supercharger has been derived from the performance capability of the light-duty pickup of Chevrolet. This model concept supercharger system would blow more life onto the 5.3L, V-8 engine.