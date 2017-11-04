Get to Know the New Ferrari FXX-K Evo

The wildest Ferrari may have just arrived in the form of the all new FXX-K Evo which was unveiled at Mugello last weekend!

This amazing beauty was a wonderful surprise to everyone present at Ferrari’s Finali Mondiali races and we ourselves cannot wait to get our hands busy with this supercar. However, the same with all the others from the FXX line, this newest version will only be available to a select few.

Ferrari intends to make it a very limited model and will also be part of an upgrade package for those existing FXX-Ks. The carmaker has stated that they are aiming “…at a small, highly select group of Ferrari clients: supercar enthusiasts eager to share the development of technologically innovative content through driving a closed-wheeled laboratory car.”

This thing of awesomeness is the result of Ferrari engineers doing wind tunnel testing and CFD simulations for about a year. As the latest development of the carmaker’s XX program, its designers want “…to push to the very limit of performance…” along with the Ferrari Style Center.

The FXX-K Evo has a downforce of 124 mph while making 1411 lbs. and when it’s running on red line? It generates a whopping 1830 lbs.! It is certainly a come on to all fast car enthusiasts.

Difference of FXX-K from its previous models

As the ‘Evo’ in its name suggests, this model is an evolution from the La Ferrari based FXX-K which was introduced at the Finali Mondiali last 2014. It has similar drivetrain and underpinnings but has a new aerodynamic body. The biggest difference between them is the fixed rear wing as the two outboard-mounted winglets from the previous model were ditched for it. In addition, 3 vortex generators are now present with the purpose of increasing downforce by about 10% when taken together. When you check out the front, there are now flicks at the corners so that a balance in the front and rear can be achieved with the resulting 10% downforce.

All four corners can now accommodate the increase since the suspension was retuned. Lastly, the FXX-K Evo weights a lot lighter due to the carbon fiber carefully crafted in the process.