Jeep Wrangler Rumored Features Unexpectedly Revealed At SEMA 2017

Fans of the Jeep Wrangler surely got a surprise during the SEMA Show 2017. It was during the unveiling of the next-generation Jeep Wrangler. Standard features of the new Wrangler have leaked, giving fans an idea on what to expect.

The new Wrangler will be offered with 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine. This is because the turbocharged 4-cylinder Hurricane is not available for the moment. Likewise, the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 is still to be confirmed by Jeep. The model also comes with choices of manual and automatic transmissions.

The JL Wrangler is also offered at launch with several flavors, including the Rubicon, Sahara, and Sport. Common on the Sahara and the Rubicon is the 220-amp alternator. The new JL Wrangler also has more amperage, which would mean more breathing room for accessories and tools such as winches and light bars.

For the moment, the standard features of the new JL Wrangler might be temporary and could change by 2018 when the JL goes on sale. Loyal fans of the Wrangler even wanted to keep the change as minimal as possible. However, the Wrangler needs to undergo a lighter and more efficient evolution in order to meet the emerging regulations abroad and the U.S.

The Wrangler is an icon, so you can expect that the model will not change that much at least in terms of design. In fact, you could expect it to feature a tall grille with 7 vertical slots, rear-mounted spare tire, and round headlights.

The most notable modification perhaps to the new JL Wrangler is the moving of turn signals to the fenders from the grille. Additionally, the back end has received minor tweaks only, including the new-look-lights inspired by the Renegade.

Moreover, the hood and doors are made out of aluminum in order to minimize the overall weight. It will also have a power-operated folding top instead of the regular removable soft and hard tops. However, the folding top will not be removable, but users might be able to take off the rear quarter windows to be kept in purpose-designed storage.