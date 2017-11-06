5 Interesting Facts about The New Koenigsegg Agera RS (With Video)

You might have heard about the new Koenigsegg Agera RS breaking the Bugatti’s 0-400kph record. Well, the Koenigsegg Agera RS has now been recognized as the fastest production car ever designed. It has averaged 277.9mph in 2 ways in order to counteract the impact of gravity and wind.

The Koenigsegg Agera RS was able to prove itself after the Swedish carmaker was able to conquer the 11-mile stretch of Route 160 in Nevada. The results were fascinating, as it was able to break the top speed record of production cars, such as the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport at 265.7mph back in 2010.

Here are 5 interesting facts to get to know more about this Swedish speedy car.

It utilizes advanced technology developed at the Koenigseegg One:1 program. It also features a luggage compartment and detachable hardtop that you can stow inside for top-down motoring.

It has advanced lightweight sound insulation, front winglets, all-new front splitter optimized for the tracks, advanced dynamic underbody flap system, side skirts, and active rear spoiler for more down force.

Advanced layup and composites techniques developed during the One:1 program. This would lower the curb weight in comparison with the Agera S and R models.

It also provides the choice for Koenigsegg active and self-leveling chassis package, alternative aero package, 3G connected Pre-Active chassis setups, and sound cancellation, among others.

The previous Agera S engine has been improved for regular pump gas, putting 1160bph with the regular petrol. This should be at a shocking 232bhp per liter with great reliability.

The Agera RS can be configured to run on E85 in certain markets for higher power levels. However, it can be adjusted on-the-fly to any fuel mix with its engine management system at any time.

Overall, the Koenigsegg Agera RS has an ultimate track and road versatility. In fact, you may test drive it to do the most extreme performance without worrying about road ordinance. This is because the Koenigsegg Agera RS complies with the safety standards as well as other homologation requirements around the world.