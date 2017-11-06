An Early Peek at the Latest Lamborghini ‘Super-Sports Car’

A new breed of super sports car is going to be revealed by Lamborghini in a few days. In fact, this will be a hybrid supercar concept that was created in cooperation with MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). The image of the said sports car was even shown on Instagram.

Lamborghini already announced about its plan to work with MIT regarding the future of super-sports cars. As a matter of fact, this will be revealed at the in-hose technology conference of MIT at EmTech 2017 in Boston. The company and school have been working collaboratively on the Huracan hybrid car for its next generation. It will be due on 2022, using solid-state battery technology.

The hybrid supercar will be due by the end of 2030, but people can’t wait for this to happen because this will be a first for the brand to have this type of car. As of the moment, Lamborghini is not shutting down possibilities to design a plug-in hybrid technology for its super sports car design.

Head of research and development Maurizio Reggiani also revealed bits and pieces of information about the planned vehicle. This would not be a full electric car, but the plug-in would use hybrid technology, which is a very suitable technology for the upcoming car design.

The said super car will not be the first hybrid car designed by Lamborghini. This will go to the Urus SUV, but a hybrid model will succeed the Huracan. However, the new super sports car will not be using the V10 and V12 engines either. Although such types of engines were responsible behind the supercars they create, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that they are not ready to give up such engine designs yet.

The Lamborghini is among the few super car manufacturers that resisted the use of hybrid technology or turbochargers. Nevertheless, the first turbocharged Lamborghini will be revealed in December as a world premiere. So the V10 and V12 engines will be used for now, despite the direction of most manufacturers are getting to the path of electrification.