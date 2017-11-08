Choosing a Car Color that Sticks the Resale Arena

Selecting the right color to slam dunk a resale of your car or SUV is a tricky matter. We all have different favorite colors since we were young and which may have constantly changed while growing up. It would be logical to think that you may never be really sure what a customer may choose when it comes to the favorite color in mind.

Car data sales would tell us that the highest color to be picked when it comes to brand new car sales is the color white, which is followed by the color black. This data however is irrelevant when the subject is about the resale value of the cars when the time for the original owner to resell it back up to the market comes.

The experience of buying a brand new car is a bit different from the experience of buying a used or refurbished car. The qualities and features that the buyers will be looking for in cars in both situations will be different due to the different reasons each of them carry. However, there is a sound theory floating around regarding the correlation between the color of the car and amount of value it holds when the time comes to resell it.

If you would dig up a little you will see that the colors for brand new cars colored black, gray, silver, and white being favorites have significantly increased in number than the rarely chosen colors (and for some are considered quirky) like yellow and orange ones.

A few years down the road, this will activate a basic economic law for the cars involved. Logically since fewer cars that were colored yellow or orange were bought, a rarity effect is created. And if something is considered rare, it essentially means that the supply for that particular product is low, which could mean that the price would naturally go up.

So if you are buying to save (or earn more) in the long run, then choosing a not so popular color can be a good investment after all, but you will have to contend with driving in a car that sticks out like the sun.