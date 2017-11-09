Airbag Malfunction Costs Infiniti to Recall 2017-2018 QX30 Crossovers

A slight mishap in the airbag compartment of the new Infiniti QX30 Crossovers has led to the recall of the 2017-2018 models. According to Nissan North America, the poor grounding of its steering components caused the airbag in the driver’s side to deploy regardless of its condition.

As a result, this would injure the driver or probably lead the vehicle into a crash. The problem was determined by its supplier Daimler AG in September 2017. Thus, the company has informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration regarding this incident.

Around 17,507 cars are affected, based on the report submitted by Nissan. Car owners, however, will be notified regarding the problem and how to get it fixed on December 18.

During this incident, the airbag located on the driver’s side deploys the moment an electrostatic charge will happen. There were no incidents being reported on Infiniti vehicles so far, but the company wanted to make sure nothing like that would occur in the future.

The luxury vehicle line of Nissan reiterated that this decision to recall the vehicles was just a measure of precaution. This is because electrostatic charges can build up whenever the system is insufficiently grounded. Moreover, this can occur if the airbag clock spring will break, leading to the deployment of the airbag.

