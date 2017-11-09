New 2018 Volkswagen GTI Comes Out With an Awesome Interior

A new face of the 2018 Volkswagen GTI has been released, but a lot of people think this might not be enough. Not only will it compete with anything on its class or above for everyday use, but around the racetrack as well.

So, it is now fully LED all over, making it shine over previous models. In fact, it would even make its competitors a bit old. Under the hood, however, a modest boost of power has been made with its 2.0-liter TSI 4-cylinder engine. It reaches up to 220hp and 258lb-ft from 210hp and 230lb-ft of the previous model.

Moreover, the most notable revisions would be seen on the interior. This is where an optional huge display combines with the already amazing interior. Thus, it should provide an experience to compete with entry-level luxury cars.

Even if you have spent some time with the previous version, the power bump found in the 2018 GTI is just a slight update that you would hardly notice the difference. That said, there is no reason for panic though, because the GTI was already likely close-to-perfect performance car for everyday use. In fact, the 2018 GTI has lived up to that standard.

Take note of the TSI engine, which should never show the slightest of impact due to heat soak after dozens of laps on the racetrack. With this type of strong engine under the hood, you should rest assured that you are on the right track.

The 2017 GTI may have slightly changed, but the driving dynamics of its 2018 kin are very similar to its predecessor. Overall, the 2018 GTI provides a level of interior refinement you can hardly match with other hot hatch within its price range.

As a matter of fact, you can see the biggest upgrade focused more on its interior features. It has become fully digital with its “Active Info Display” instrumentation panel. It also has a big infotainment screen to go along with it. The display is even similar to one of the current Audi A4 vehicle. The Active Info Display will be available for all Golf variants as well.