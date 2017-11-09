New Porsche Cayenne Drives So Good, Thanks to its Crafty Engineers

You can buy a Porsche just because of its name regardless of its main features. But, what makes it more than just a famous SUV is the new design of the next generation Cayenne.

In the 2018 model of the Cayenne, Porsche has done what it does best. In fact, the company was able to convince its engineers to figure something out. The results were actually astounding, turning the Cayenne into a proper sports car. It actually stays flat and stable, as you become more and more audacious behind the wheel.

In terms of design, the new Porsche has become wider with lower design. It also increased its utility of aluminum materials in order to drop the weight of the car to 4,377lbs. This is, in fact, 143lbs lighter in comparison to the outgoing model.

The new Cayenne has been revamped giving a new design to improve its aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension. The brakes of the new Cayenne were conventionally made of cast-iron core, but they are now coated in tungsten. Moreover, it has applied the thermal manufacturing process for exceptionally hard materials, providing more friction.

The tires on the rear are also made larger compared to that in front, which focus more on stability and grip. It also added more air-suspension, allowing greater fine-tuning in favor of either performance or comfort modes.

Additionally, just like so many supercars of late, the Cayenne offers wheel-steering on its rear. These wheels at the back would turn opposite the direction of those in front at low speeds. But, all 4 wheels would jive at higher speeds to improve stability.

At the same time, the engineers at Porsche have given the new Cayenne a central system that consolidates all drivetrain and chassis technologies. Such would analyze all inputs from its movement sensors, thereby centralizing and streamlining the decision-making inside the car.

In addition, the Cayenne provides more features in its latest release. Indeed, it has a rim protector system to avoid scuffing wheels when parking. It also has some attractive new displays and voice controls to be able to adjust the cabin temperature. Its adaptive cruise control also has a range of safety alerts.