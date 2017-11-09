Prices for the New 2018 Nissan GT-R Released

As one of Nissan’s most exciting cars being released, with Ben Bowlby confirming to TopGear.com that it will use the same engine from the 2015 Le Mans racer, it’s not surprising that the prices for the 2018 Nissan GT-R line will be higher than previous models.

Mr. Bowlby, Nissan’s creative designer has said, “The 3.0-litre V6 [from the LMP1 car] is a sort of god-child of the true, road-going GT-R.”

GT-R fans know that the price increase will be worth it since Nissan GT-Rs always deliver what it promises.

Here’s a rundown on what to expect in terms of costs and features from four of Nissan GT-R’s available trims:

2018 Nissan GT-R Pure – the basic starts at $101,685 which already includes destination while the base model has a price around $100,000.

GT-R Premium Trim – starts at $112, 185 that comes with Active Noise Cancellation, Active Sound Enhancement system, titanium exhaust system, and an 11-speaker audio system.

GT-R Track Edition – although a bit pricier than the previous two trims, the Track Edition also packs an amazing array of features so the $130,185 base price will be worth it. The interior is comfy with the Recaro seats. The dry carbon-fiber rear spoiler is a hit for those who want to minimize their drag to the fullest.

There’s an added roll stiffness and reduced weight, independent suspension is improved through the Nismo tuning, and there’s extra adhesive bonding to improve rigidity. On top of that, it comes rolling with Dunlop tires for better grip on the road.

GT-R Nismo – packs higher horsepower at 600 compared to those from other trims which is 565 hp only. All trims however come with the same 3.8-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine. It will also get a more optimized suspension, powertrain and aerodynamics. However, these attractive features comes at a price. It starts at $177,185 but if you want the best of them all, you’ve got to pay for it, right?

The GT-R Nismo will be in limited production only and Nissan is not yet disclosing how many units they are going to release. Currently, the other trims of the 2018 Nissan GT-R is now available so those who want to get their hands busy should head to their favorite Nissan dealership soon.