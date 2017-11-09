Take a Peek at Top 8 Best Chinese Cars in The Market Today

Here are 8 of the best Chinese car brands making waves in the automotive industry.

Dongfeng – The complete name is Dongfeng Motor Corp., which is a state-owned local assembler for Nissan Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., and the PSA Peugeot Citroen of France. It also sells buses and trucks under its own brand name. It is a 14% owner of Peugeot in which the 2 companies vowed to cooperate in manufacturing, research, technology, and overseas distribution.

Hongqi – This luxury car company is owned by FAW Car Company, a brand of the FAW Group. Current models are based on the Toyota Crown, but remain an executive car line. Hongqi means red flag, a symbol for the Communist government of China.

BYD Auto – Based in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, BYD Auto is owned by the BYD Company. It manufactures small and medium-sized cars, including people carriers, sedans, compacts, hybrid-electric, and all-electric models.

Chery – Based in Wuhu, Anhul Province, China, Chery was founded by the Chinese Government in 1997, a state-owned corporation. Products include passenger cars, SUVs, and minivans.

Geely – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is the official name of Geely, a Chinese car company based in Binjiang District, Hangzhou, China. It manufactures engines, transmissions, motorcycles, and automobiles.

Lifan – A motorcycle and car manufacturer named Lifan is based in Chongqing, Southwest China. Aside from dirt bike engines, passenger cars, and entry-level motorcycles, Lifan also manufactures small sedans and microvans.

Great Wall Motors – You are correct, the name of this automobile company was based on the Great Wall of China. It became a huge sports utility vehicle producer in the country in 2010. Despite the tight competition, it remains to be among the top brands in China.

Jiangling – This is a short name for Jiangling Motors Corporation or JMC, similar to the American car brand GMC. The company was a known partner of Ford Motor Company since 1997.

Chinese carmakers are closely working with top automakers around the world to achieve world-class products. Thus, they have made the Chinese community all over the world proud. However, you can’t discount the fact that local produce are globally competitive as well.