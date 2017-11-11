Is The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV The Best Electric Car?

If you are looking for an excellent electric vehicle, then look no further. The Chevrolet Bolt EV has taken over the best place in today’s market. At a price of $30,000, the Bolt really blew away other EVs in its range.

For a small car, you can’t really feel that it is that small. In fact, the cockpit has more room with a more airy feel. Likewise, it has a very good build quality. Although not upscale, the materials look and feel tough and robust.

It is also seamless and smooth, aside from being fast. Lots of potential buyers should be impressed with this vehicle.

However, there are other things that you might want to know about the Chevrolet Bolt. Despite the fact that it is nice to the feel, direct and firm when steering, the riding experience might be a bit of a bother. One review has described it to be too bouncy and stiff, which makes it uncomfortable for driving.

This must be due to the low-resistance eco tires that even the solid rear axle can’t help to make it a more comfy ride. In fact, uneven surfaces make the car jump too much for some people. Road trips can sometimes be an obstacle, particularly those who want to make an after-work drive. Good thing though, it has a decently low body roll and less heavier top.

Others look at it as a very simple car, without a whole lot of tech on board. It just works, as what people consider it. It is also absolutely elegant for some due to its smooth and quiet electric power train.

Despite being imperfect for most people, the Bolt is among the first EVs that should fit into your life with very little compromises. Aside from being so perfect on a budget perspective, it can also handle occasional long road trips.

You might not be planning to buy an EV just yet, but you should test drive the Chevrolet Bolt. It is not that flashy or a type of vehicle that should turn heads. Rather, it simply feels like a car that just works.