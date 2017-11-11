Top 5 Luxurious Yet Affordable SUVs in 2017/2018

2017 Jaguar F-Pace

Although Jaguar treats it as a sports car and performance crossover, the F-Pace is the first SUV for car maker. And since Jaguar is known for its luxurious models, that’s saying something for their first SUV. Its design is simply awesome and you can simply sit and relax in its cool interiors. The engine comes in several choices with ‘turbocharged 180-horsepower 2.0-liter diesel engine, a supercharged 340-horsepower 3.0-liter V6, or a supercharged 380-horsepower 3.0-liter V6.” Starting price is at $41,990.

2017 BMW X5

BMW is what you pick when you want a great looking car and with this luxury SUV, the car maker delivers even more. The BMW X5 is envied for its powerful engine lineup, comfy interiors and easy maneuverability. It also has great performance made possible by the turbocharged 3.0 liter 6 cylinder engine with 300 hp. Price starts at $56,600.

Chevrolet Traverse

Priced at around $30K, you’ll get an elegant design of the exterior for that and chrome fitted grilles that act as cooling vents through its air channels. It also made safer to drive through LED light technology so regardless of any weather condition, you are definitely covered. You can easily reach 60 mph within 8 seconds from its 3.6 liter V6 engine.

2018 Audi Q5

Valued at $50K as a starting price, this luxurious SUV packs a more sophisticated look than the Audi A4. The roofline is thinner, the dashboard is lower and the overall size is larger. It also comes with more power via a 2.0 liter turbocharged four cylinder engine at 252 hp. The 7-speed gear ensures the driver will reach the highest speed allowed.

2018 Land Rover Discover

With a price range of $49,000 to $74,000, the 2018 Land Rover Discover is as luxurious as it gets. The car maker wanted to lessen the weight around 1000 lbs. so they used aluminum for most of its body. The result? A more efficient vehicle that’s also friendly to the environment. Its driver assist system is to give you guaranteed safety while on the road and when parking. A whopping 60 mph can be reached within 9 seconds due to the 3.0 V6 engine.