Best Cars to Buy On Black Friday

You might have thought it is easy to select the perfect car on a Black Friday, but it’s not. So we have made this tedious task easier for you with some of the top bets you can buy on this special day.

The 2017 Chevrolet Sonic

You can bet on the Chevy Sonic, which is one of the best values in the subcompact car category. Due to the lower sales of the Sonic in the previous year, the Chevy is offering 0% financing rate for 6 years on the new 2017 Sonic. Aside from being an able performer, it is a very comfy ride with confident handling and zippy turbocharged engine. Aside from all that, it has good cargo space and seating for a subcompact car. It is priced at $15,295, now available for lease incentive of $229 monthly for 39 months.

The 2018 Kia Soul

If more space is what you need, the Kia Soul should be available on your test drive list. It has a boxy shape that should be able to hold around 61.3 cubic feet of cargo. This is great for a compact car, boasting a long list of tech features with attractive cabin design. Take note, this car has won both the “Best Cars for Families” and “Best Cars for Money” awards. Available at $16,100, but leases will be at $179-$219 per month for 2 or 3 years.

The 2017 Mazda6

This car is for driving enthusiasts who love to have sharp steering and lithe handling to their commute. The materials in the interior are soft to touch with comfy seats in the 2 rows. You can also take advantage of the comfortably easy to operate infotainment system. The 2017 Mazda6 will be available for $21,945, but lessees will have to pay $219 monthly for 33 months.

The 2018 Kia Sorento

When it comes to great cars you can buy on Black Friday, make no mistake to get the new Kia Sorento. It is available in the U.S. for $25,000, but Kia is offering 0% financing for 5 years. This is among the best deals you can get for any SUV.