Have You Test-Driven the 2017 Dodge Durango GT Yet?

There is something big about the 2017 Dodge Durango GT. The newest addition to the long-term fleet is a 3-row SUV that is very sharp-looking. You can say that it has that same drawn-back look, tensed SUV that looks so sporty despite its huge body.

The interior has a lot to offer in the 2017 Dodge Durango GT. Basically, it has a heated front and second-row seats, along with the steering wheel. Moreover, it has an 8.4-inch center touchscreen to make the ride more enjoyable. It even has a Beats premium audio system connected to the 506-watt amplifier.

Additionally, the Durango has black roof rails, sunroof, and powered liftgate, along with the HD radio and navigation system. If you opt for the “Safety/Security and Convenience package”, you will get an automatic high beam headlamp control, HID low-beams, automatic leveling, cross-path and blind-spot detection, as well as automatic wipers. The said package also includes a cargo cover and net, including a telescoping steering and power tilt column.

Take note that most modern FCA cars’ interiors are not the best designed. However, the style is clean and simple that you can easily live with. In fact, they age well in comparison to some more complicated designs. The Range Rover might have great cooling seats, but it is actually more comfy riding the Durango for long distances.

The 2017 Dodge Durango GT is also the most technically-advanced SUV in its class within the price range of $30,000 or lower. In fact, when you compare it to any car in its range in terms of performance, you can actually feel the raw power of its 5.7L HEMI V8 engine. It is basically the iconic soul of a muscle car from Dodge.

Overall, the Dodge Durango GT offers you with a triple treat, including amazing fuel economy, towing capacity of up to 7,400lbs, and incredible power. In addition, the Dodge Durango has a standard and electronic 8-speed auto transmission that adds to its impressive efficiency, shifting, and acceleration. It also has a Rotary E-shift technology that provides more interior refinement.