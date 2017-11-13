America’s 5 Best Selling SUVs for The Year 2017

Chevrolet Equinox

The new Chevy Equinox might not be on top of the list, but it has made its way to number 5, based on the sales figures for 2017. It is a popular midsized model or a compact crossover SUV from Chevrolet that was first introduced in 2004. The gasoline-powered varieties of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox went on sale in early 2017, while the diesel varieties came in autumn of the same year.

Ford Escape

Since 2000, the company has been selling the Ford Escape for 3 generations now. Due to its popularity, the car has earned the respect of U.S. buyers, which in turn became one of the best-selling cars in the year 2017. Over the course of 3 generations, the Ford Escape has increased its sales to an impressive performance.

Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V has been a crowd favorite. In fact, some of the reasons why people love it include safety, spacious, and their wives like it. Thus, over the years, the sales of the Honda CR-V have increased dramatically.

Nissan Rogue

The Nissan Rogue crossover vehicle was going for the top-selling non-pickup vehicle in the U.S. In fact, in April 2017, this was the hottest segment in the market. Since 2012, there was an increase of 58% in sales that was accounted for the year 2016. Moreover, the crossover car has gained around 33.9% increase in sales for the first quarter of 2017 alone.

Toyota RAV4

Among the top-selling crossover SUVs for 2017 is the Toyota RAV4. This was manufactured by Toyota, an automaker based in Japan. In the compact crossover SUV category, the RAV4 has made its debut in 1994 in Europe and Japan. It was originally designed for consumers who wanted a car with the most number of benefits in an SUV.

In fact, in July of 2017, the RAV4 has set a new record based on U.S. sales. It was found out in that particular month that sales increased by 3.6% on the basis of volume, while 7.8% on the basis of its daily selling rate.