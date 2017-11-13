Chevrolet Bolt Vs Nissan Leaf Vs Tesla Model 3 – Which One Should You Buy?

Understandably, it is very difficult to decide which model you should buy when searching for an electric vehicle. However, when it comes to pricing, the Nissan Leaf may have taken the lead.

At some point, the Nissan Leaf will be cheaper in comparison to the Chevy Bolt or the Tesla Model 3. Nevertheless, it will have lesser range than the 2 cars. Thus, potential car buyers might find it a bit confusing to choose the Leaf over the other competitors.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt should be getting head-to-head, as they both fall in the same category and range of mileage. Basically, the first release of the Model 3s will have long-range battery, adding $9,000 to its base price for a 310-mile range.

Other features to be added will cost you $35,000 sticker price. Moreover, colors other than black will cost you $1,000 more, while adding 19-inch sport wheels will cost you $1,500. At the same time, the addition of enhanced autopilot will cost you $5,000 more. This will be for the semiautonomous driving system, while the enhanced Autopilot will cost another $3,000.

In terms of range and battery though, the Chevrolet Bolt seems to have the edge over its competitors. However, Tesla still dominates the top speed in both cars. When it comes to cargo storage space though, the Bolt has a larger capacity.

The base price for the Tesla Model 3 is a bit lower compared to the Chevrolet Bolt. Nevertheless, the sales results favor otherwise. In fact, the Bolt has outsold Tesla Model 3 based in the August 2017 sales in the U.S. alone.

In terms of international sales, however, the Nissan Leaf would likely dominate the electric vehicle sales, particularly in Europe and Asia in 2018. This will be the result of their plans to manufacture the Leaf in at least 3 factories in 3 continents.

The 2018 Leaf will be released with 147hp and 236lbs-ft of torque. But in comparison to the Bolt at 200hp, it is obviously no match. Perhaps the lower-priced Leaf can still compete with newer models with more exciting designs and bigger batteries.