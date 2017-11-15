2018 Acura RLX Hybrid Revolutionizes Sales with New Features

The sales of sedans in 2017 have dramatically decreased. According to experts, this is due to the crossover utility vehicles, which has picked up steam. Well, people would love them because they are quite practical, roomy, and comfy. In fact, it gives an impression that their owners have active lifestyles.

But just as the Acura RLX hybrid has been lagging sales, it is looking forward to take an added significance with its mid-cycle facelift. Basically, it added some new front and rear clips, including new tail and headlights. They are all LEDs, designed in a stylish arrangement, setting the RLX apart from its competitors.

It also boasts its new hood and grille, making the Acura a more attractive diamond pentagon grille. Its exterior also displays bright and beautiful colors, which includes a red metallic finish that would bend the sun during daytime drives.

Moreover, there are some small tweaks to the double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension. Thus, its front suspension springs are made slightly firmer, while its dampers are made slightly software. The electronic power steering system has also been modified, particularly its software, but nobody knew about what they were.

The entry level setup of the RLX is the front-wheel drive P-AWS (performance all-wheel steer). The model also comes with a 3.5-liter direct-injection V6 at 310hp and 272lb-ft of torque. However, the hybrid has a total system power of 377hp. It also uses more compact battery, together with 2 electric motors that would send torque to its rear wheels if needed.

The 2018 Acura RLX hybrid also comes with a new feature named “Traffic Jam Assist”, combining lane-keep assist with more sophisticated active cruise control. This enables you to drive it in a stop-and-go traffic in lower than 40mph.

Overall, it offers a comfy ride in day-to-day city driving. This is because the seats on its interior are all new with some fancy stitching. In addition, you should be able to relax with the new 14-speaker audio system from Krell, which promises relaxing music. You can even take driving to the next level with the Traffic Jam Assist.