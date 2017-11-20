Polestar Production Plant will be built in China

The famous performance company of the Volvo Cars manufacturer has decided to open a new production centre in Chengdu, China. The future facility will be projected as having the latest technological implementations and it is expected to be ready by the middle of 2018.

Polestar’s new production plant

The new car factory in China is by far the most ambitious project so far, as it will be the most eco-friendly production centre worldwide and also the most efficient. The project is definitely ambitious and it might start operating by mid 2019.

The purpose of this new car factory is to help the Snøhetta architects, create a new customer experience center and a customer test track. The maximum number of cars produced will be of 500 per year, although the plan is to raise the production with the creation of new models.

Tesla has strong competition

Polestar production plant from China will be a strong competitor for Tesla. The latter did not have a very good year and it seems that more than ever other brands are proving to become future strong rivals.

The new production plant will release a sedan in 2019 and it will be created as to compete with Tesla’s Model 3. Apart from Polestar 2, there are also plans for Polestar 3, an SUV to compete with Tesla’s Model X.

Polestar 1: Grand Touring Coupe

The first model of the Polestar company as part of the Volvo Car Group will be a hybrid with a 600 output and 1000 Newton-meters of torque. The engine will be a Volvo four-cylinder for the front wheels and the electric motors will power the rear wheels. It is unknown so far what type of battery will be used, but it is known that the first car might retail for 177,000$ (fully loaded version).