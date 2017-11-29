What is the Most Ludicrous Celebrities Cars Ever?

Celebrities make lots of money and there’s no doubt about that, but what’s interesting is how they choose to spend them. Everyone imagined about what would they do with one million dollars but unlike normal people, this is a reality for celebrities. Most of them choose to throw their money away on lavish parties and designer clothes, but the one thing that they have in common is that all of them love expensive cars.

Today we are going to check out some of the most ridiculous celebrity cars and see how the likes of Justin Bieber and Paris Hilton love to spend their money. Without any further ado, let’s get into it!

Justin Bieber

What better way to start than with Justin Bieber? This musician is known is known for doing ridiculous stuff and we can say the same thing about his taste in cars. The beloved Canadian singer can be seen riding around in an Audi R8 and while this car might not something that jaw-dropping, the fact that he decided to coat it in leopard print is.

Deadmau5

Deadmau5 is one of the world’s best producers and his songs always become top hits. Therefore, no one should be surprised that he afforded to purchase a Ferrari 485 Spider. Although, this is not an ordinary Ferrari because its known as “The Purrari”. Yea, that name sound silly and the reason why Deadmau5 calls it that way is because he painted it in a Nyan Cat theme with pixelated rainbow weaves and bright blue shades.

Paris Hilton

The beautiful Paris Hilton is always surrounded by controversy and she never shies away from it. Paris Hilton makes heads turn whenever she drives around in her Bentley Continental GT that’s painted in bright pink! The fact that Paris Hilton owns a pink Bentley should show us just how much she loves receiving attention.