Porsche Cayenne 2016 vs. Toyota Land Cruiser 2016 – Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing the right car is not an easy task. There are many factors that customers need to take in consideration before choosing what car they want to buy, and this is what makes picking the right one so difficult. Although, things get even harder when it comes to SUVs because they are quite expensive and no one wants to make a bad choice and spends tons of money on a car they won’t be satisfied with.

2016 Porsche Cayenne vs 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser

The two most popular SUVs right now are 2016 Porsche Cayenne and 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser. These two vehicles fit in the same category because they feature similar specs and their price is not that different. Therefore, customers who are looking to purchase a new SUV are always faced with the following question: What’s better, Porsche or Toyota?

With that said, today we are going to check out what these SUVs have to offer and see which one deserves our attention and money the most.

Price Range

In terms of price, the 2016 Porsche Cayenne is available at $58,300. On the other hand, we have the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser which retails at $83,825. As we can clearly see, Porsche takes this round. What’s interesting is that most people would expect the Porsche brand to be more expensive, but this is not the case.

Engine Specs

Porsche’s SUV is equipped with a 3.6-liter engine that puts out somewhere around 300 horsepower and a torque of 295. While this engine might be a beast, it pales in comparison with the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser which packs a 5.7-liter engine that offers 381 horsepower and a 401 torque.

In Conclusion

From the looks of it, 2016 Toyota Land Cruise compensates for its higher price tag by offering a bigger engine and more horsepower. Although, 2016 Porsche Cayenne shouldn’t be overlooked at all because its engine is definitely powerful and its design is superior. Nonetheless, in the end it falls upon customers to pick the car that suits their needs the most, sleek design or powerful engine.