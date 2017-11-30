BMW Unveils 2019 i8 Updated Model and All-New i8 Roadster with Convertible Rooftop

BMW i8 first came out back in 2014 and its design left everyone in awe. The car is equipped with a carbon-fiber construction that looks futuristic and swing up doors! If the eye-catching design doesn’t sound that impressive, then maybe its high-performance hybrid power train does. Nonetheless, BMW recently released a new 2019 BMW i8 that ships with improved hybrid components alongside a brand-new convertible i8 Roadster model.

2019 BMW i8 and Convertible i8 Roadster

The two vehicles are equipped with similar rooflines which makes it hard for people to differentiate them at a first glance. However, there is one major difference between the two new models which will make it quite easy to tell which one is which. The difference we are talking about is the fact that the 2019 BMW i8 features a 2+2 seating arrangement while the i8 Roadster is a two-seater.

BMW i8 Roaster Soft Top

BMW decided to equip i8 Roadster with only two-seats in order to make more room for the vehicle’s power-operated soft top. In addition, the two-seater design made the storage area bigger than usual. Furthermore, the soft top can be opened in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 31mph.

Nonetheless, the soft top made the Roadster 132 pounds heavier than the standard model and BMW had to equip it with its own suspension calibration and chassis-stiffening system which calibrates the handling levels.

Engine and Battery

BMW announced that all 2019 i8 models will be packed with the same 11.6kWh battery that’s significantly more powerful than the standard 7.1kWh battery that current i8 models use. Both new i8 models are fueled by the same 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine that’s accompanied by an electric motor. The combined power of these two engines puts out 374 horsepower.