Lexus Unveils RX 350L and RX 450hL at the 2017 LA Auto Show

While the entire world is talking about the latest Mercedes Benz CLS model that was unveiled during the LA Auto Show 2017, Lexus decided to take everyone by surprise and unveil the new RX L seven-seater crossover models. The reason why Lexus is making headlines today is because it recently unveiled not one, but two cars.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL

First off, we need to point out that RX 350L is fueled by standard petrol while the second car is a hybrid. Nonetheless, the RX line is known for being family oriented and it seems like Lexus is not stirring away from that tradition. Therefore, both RX L vehicles will ship with a three-row set-up which means that they are quite roomy.

Visual Changes

In terms of design, Lexus decided to stick to what works and to not meddle with it too much. The new RX 350L and RC 450hL feature the same style as the 5-seater version of RX L. Although, there are a couple of minor differences such as the extended body length and the addition of a steeper tailgate window angle. Worth noting is that the steeper tailgate window angle is a great addition because it gives more head room to third-row passengers.

Engine Power

The new Lexus RX 350L packs an impressive 3.5-liter V6 engine with advanced D-4S fuel injection system alongside Variable Valve Timing – Intelligent Wide (VVT-iS) system under its hood. The engine features 286 bhp and it offers 357 Nm of torque. In addition, the engine will also be mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, we have the hybrid RX 450hL which ships with Lexus’s trademark Hybrid Drive system which is made from a 3.5-liter engine alongside two other high-torque electric drive motor-generators which offer an impressive amount of 304 bhp.