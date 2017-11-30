Mercedes Benz Unveils New CLS Model with Six-Cylinder Engine

After numerous video and picture teasers, Mercedes Benz finally unveiled its highly anticipated new-generation of CLS during the LA Auto Show. We should mention that more than 15 years passed since CLS first appeared on the global market and that Mercedes Benz has kept on improving them with every year.

New Mercedes Benz CLS Model

The new model ships with a bunch of new upgrades such as the latest driver assistance system and a new inline six-cylinder engine. Leaving the under the hood upgrades aside, the car is completely spectacular in terms of design. Some might even say that this latest generation of CLS is more in line with Mercedes Benz’s new style.

Aggressive Design

When it comes to design, the new CLS looks downright aggressive. The long bonnet has an imposing feel to it and the new LED daylight running lights (DLR) look amazing alongside the slimmed down front grille. Also, worth noting is that the front grille design is inspired from AMG GT Coupe.

Unique Design Cues

Just like all the previous CLS models, the new one is equipped with a sleek swoop roofline that reaches into the fastback boot lit. In addition, the swooped roofline makes the tail lamps stand out more than usual, but this is not a bad thing at all.

New Six-Cylinder Engine

Mercedes Benz loves to keep tinkering with new engines that offer faster performance and better fuel economy. This is exactly what’s happening with the new CLS model that’s equipped with a brand-new inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter engine that puts out 282 bhp.

There will also be a supercharged version of the engine which will offer 335 bhp. Nonetheless, both models will feature 4Matic all-wheel-drive that goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds for the first engine variant and in 5.0 for the second one.