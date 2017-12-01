John Cena Being Sued by Ford for Selling a Rare and Spectacular Ford GT

The famous WWE star John Cena is being sued by Ford for selling one of their rarest cars, the 2017 Ford GT! The car manufacturer produced only 1,000 units of 2017 Ford GT which makes the car a collector’s item. To add on top of that, the vehicle’s base price is $500,000. Nonetheless, the reason why Ford is suing John Cena is because he managed to turn a huge profit from flipping the car.

John Cena Sells 2017 Ford GT Supercar for Huge Profit

The Ford suit states that John Cena was handpicked from thousands of different applications to purchase the car. Furthermore, the suit also says that John Cena signed a contract which forces him to maintain ownership of the car for a period of two year, a clause that John Cena violated.

Ford Official Statement

Seeing how this story is putting Ford in a bad light, the company felt the need to release an official statement which shed some light of why John Cena is being sued. “Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damage and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale”.

What Does Ford Want?

Simply put, Ford wants to take all of John Cena’s money. The car manufacturer wants John Cena to turn in all the profits he made from flipping the car and the company also wants some additional money for damages.

John Cena Responds to the Suit

In order to show that his intentions weren’t bad, John Cena said that the reason why he sold the rare 2017 Ford GT was because he needed to pay some bills. Not only that, but John Cena says that he also sold some additional properties because his bills were quite expensive.