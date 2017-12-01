Launching the Lexus LX 570 2018 Instead of an All-Electric SUV is a Risky Move

Considering that nowadays all car manufacturers are meddling with electric cars, Lexus’s decision to go its own way and to not follow the trend is a risky move. Instead of putting all its resources into creating all-electric cars that are similar to what Tesla is offering, Lexus decided to take another route and produce the 2018 LX 570.

2018 Lexus LX 570

The new Lexus SUV is regarded as being a bigger, better and sleeker version of the classic Toyota Land Cruiser. The 2018 LX 570 is basically an old-school SUV that’s equipped with an imposing front grille and leather upholstery. While some might think that Lexus’s new SUV is not going to make waves in the auto industry, we need to disagree.

There aren’t that many new SUVs that have the potential of towing other cars and that don’t make the driver feel imposing while he is riding around the city, but here is where 2018 Lexus LX 570 comes in. This huge SUV is the combination of mixing rough and rugged design cues with high-end specs.

Monster Engine

As previously mentioned, this SUV is certainly more than capable of towing other cars and its monster engine is the reason why. If we look under LX 570’s hood, we are going to see that its fueled by a huge 5.7-liter V8 engine. Lexus wanted to make sure that LX 570 roars whenever drivers press the acceleration pedal and this is why the 5.7-liter V8 is the only engine option customers can choose from.

In terms of direct power, 2018 Lexus LX 570’s V8 engine puts out 383 horsepower and it also produces 403 pound-feet of torque. The engine’s capabilities are pushed to the max with the help of LX 570’s eight-speed automatic gear shifter.