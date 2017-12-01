Mercedes Benz CLS 2018 ready to fight Audi A7

Mercedes Benz is the definition of class, style and luxury. The German car manufacturer recently unveiled the highly anticipated new 2018 CLS and its design is leaving everyone in awe. However, this doesn’t mean that Mercedes Benz’s new vehicle is going to be an instant success since its competing head on against Audi A7 which is regarded as being the number one luxury car in the world.

Mercedes Benz vs Audi

These two companies are always competing against each other and it seems like the new CLS model is Mercedes Benz’s way of saying that Audi A7 needs to go down. Considering that both car manufacturers are known for putting out impressive looking and fast vehicles, the war between them is a delight for fans.

VS

Design

Both vehicles look amazing and there’s no doubt about that. However, which design is more impressive? This is a difficult question to answer but what we can say is that the new CLS represents class and style while Audi A7’s design is focused more towards being aerodynamic with swooping lines and an “angry-looking” front grille. Therefore, customers are the ones who will need to choose which design fits their liking better.

Engine Power

Leaving the design aside, both A7 and the new CLS are equipped with powerful engines which helps them destroy quarter mile laps. Audi A7 features an impressive 3.0-liter intercooled supercharger premium unleaded V-6 engine. The engine puts out 340 horsepower at 5300 RPM on an all-wheel-drive system.

On other hand, the new 2018 CLS is available in the following six-cylinder engine variants: 350d 4MATIC with 286 horsepower, 400 d 4MATIC with 340 horsepower and d450 4MATIC with 367 horsepower.

From the looks of it, both cars are impressive and Mercedes Benz’s latest CLS model made this competition harder for Audi. Nonetheless, the 2018 CLS is giving Audi A7 a run for its money and customers are going to have a difficult time choosing between them.

VS