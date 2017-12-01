Toyota FT-AC Concept – Who is This Car For?

The LA Auto Show is the event where all companies love to unveil their latest vehicles and showcase their monster engines. Luckily, that’s not all since companies such as Toyota also reveal concepts of their upcoming cars which give us an idea of what the future has in store for us. In fact, Toyota took the live audience at the LA Auto Show by surprise when it showed off the concept pictures of FT-AC.

Toyota FC-AT

Toyota came out guns blazing during the LA Auto Show and introduced the subcompact concept with all-wheel drive known as FC-AT. This vehicle is packed with stylish features and off-road elements such as skid plates which protect it from rocks and ruts. Some might say that the new vehicle has borrowed some heritage features from Toyota’s FJ Cruiser and other rugged Land Cruisers.

Outdoor Vehicle

The spokesperson for Toyota made it clear right from the start that the new FC-AT is directed towards a male, outdoorsy demographic group without being a hardcore off-road vehicle. Moreover, the spokesperson also said the following regarding FC-AT: “It’s no coincidence that FT-AC makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, in a city where much of the population escapes to the hills, deserts, or beaches for their much-needed weekend recharger”.

Off-Road Features

As if it wasn’t clear enough that the upcoming FC-AT is directed towards people who enjoy outdoors activities and taking their vehicles on unmapped roads, Toyota made sure to equip the vehicle with recovery hooks, metal skid plates and even detachable fog lights which can be used as lamps during night hikes.

We should also mention that FC-AT’s design looks amazing with wide fender flares, safari roof rack and an elevated front bumper. FC-AT is surely going to be a prized possession for people who love spending their vacation time in the wild.