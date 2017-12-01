Volvo XC40 Compact SUV Revealed During the LA Auto Show

Volvo vehicles are renowned throughout the world for the safety they offer to customers. Instead of focusing on engine power and sleek designs, Volvo usually pays more attention to the safety of its cars. Therefore, Volvo vehicles are always top-sellers because nothing is better than owning a car that will protect you if something ever goes wrong.

Volvo XC40 Compact SUV

Nonetheless, this doesn’t mean that Volvo doesn’t like to launch spectacular vehicles from to time, just look at the recently XC40 compact SUV that was unveiled during the recent LA Auto Show. While Volvo is mainly known for creating wagons and sedans, the car manufacturer decided to prove that it can create high-end SUVs as well.

The new compact SUV goes by the name of XC40 and its based off the latest 40-series compact modular architecture. We should note that this is the first vehicle in the world to use this new platform. Although, Volvo is just giving the start and other car manufacturers are surely going to follow this trend.

Engine and Price

Volvo XC40 will be powered by a four-cylinder powertrain and all-wheel-drive. In terms of price, XC40’s price will start at $35,200 which makes it quite affordable, especially when considering the normal rates of other SUVs. In addition, Volvo announced that interested customers can also lease the XC40 for $355 a month with only $3,000 down for 36 months. This gets even better since Volvo is offering a second payment plan of $600 per month without any down payment.

Design

When it comes to design, we need to admit that Volvo keeps impressing us every year. The car manufacturer keeps getting better and better when it comes to design and this can be clearly seen with XC40. The SUV looks downright spectacular.