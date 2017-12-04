Tesla is revolutionizing the auto industry with its all-electric cars. It all started when Tesla began meddling with sedans and created the first fully electric car that becomes a best seller in the US. However, other companies started noticing Tesla’s success and they started looking for ways to copy that success.

Lucid Air

Lucid is one of those companies and its latest vehicle that’s known simply as Air is expected to compete directly against Tesla’s sedan lineup. During the same period that famous car manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Ford were unveiling their latest creations during the 2017 LA Auto Show, Lucid decided to steal the spotlight and unveil Air.

2017 LA Auto Show Presentation

Lucid Air stole the spotlight from all other cars when it appeared with its 21-inch wheels, powerful stance and a sleek design. Regarding design, Lucid seems to have borrowed the same handle style that Tesla is using and by that, we mean that Lucid Air sports front and back handles which flush alongside the body of the car.

Lucid CEO Statement

During the 2017 LA Auto Show, Peter Rawlinson who is Lucid’s CEO decided to give out a statement to the media so that fans know what the new cars is all about. This is exactly what Peter Rawlinson had to say: “This is our very precious multimillion-dollar prototype, we are super careful with this machine”.

Therefore, the new vehicle is just in the prototype phase which means that we still need to wait a couple of additional months until a final product is released. Nonetheless, Lucid Air can destroy races because it goes from 0 to 60mph in just 2.5 seconds.

Another interesting thing that the company’s CEO unveiled during the 2017 LA Auto Show is that Lucid is going to feature a mile range between 240 and 440 miles. From the looks of it, Tesla needs to be prepared because Lucid is going to put out a serious fight.