When it comes to luxury SUVs, Bentley Bentayga is the first name that comes to everyone’s mind. This SUV looks amazing and it’s going to grab everyone’s attention when its driven through the city. However, a new contender has arrived and Bentley Bentayga is finally faced with some serious competition. We are talking about the newly unveiled Lamborghini Urus which is the first SUV that the Italian supercar manufacturer ever produced.

Engine Power

Considering that we are talking about SUVs, one of the reasons why people buy this type of cars is because of their monster engines. Bentley Bentayga is fueled by a huge 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 engine which puts out 608 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. As if this wasn’t impressive enough, the engine is also couple to an eight-speed automatic gearbox which features all-wheel drive.

If there’s one thing everybody loves about Lamborghini, it has to be its powerful engines. Lamborghini is known for its bold and sleek looking designs, but the area that Lamborghini excels the most in is under the hood. Therefore, the brand-new Urus is equipped with a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 engine that delivers 650 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. The engine is also mated to an eight-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel drive system.

Expensive Price Tag

Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus are the most luxurious SUVs in the business and no one should be surprised that their price tags reflect that. With that said, the new Lamborghini Urus features a price tag that starts at $200,000 and which can go up a couple more thousands by adding optional features. On the other hand, Bentley Bentayga stays true to its luxury brand by sporting a price tag which ranges from $231,825 up to $300,125.