One of the biggest highlights of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show was Volkswagen’s brand-new Polo. This is the sixth installment in the Polo lineup and the new car has been designed by none other than Klaus Bishoff himself. As everyone already knows, Volkswagen has been releasing special GTI models of its Polo cars ever since 1975, and it seems like the tradition is being kept alive.

The reason we are saying that Volkswagen is sticking to its roots and keeping the tradition alive is because a new GTI model will accompany the sixth-generation Polo. Even though this information was announced during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, Volkswagen has finally decided to unveil Polo GTI’s price.

Volkswagen Polo GTI Price Tag

Just like all the previous Mk3 Polo GTI models, the upcoming Polo will be the fastest and most expensive model in this year’s lineup. Nonetheless, the new GTI will sport a price tag of €23,950 in Germany. We should note that while the car might not be low-budget by any means, it’s significantly cheaper than the new Golf GTI model which costs €30,425.

Engine Specs

Every GTI model that Volkswagen ever made is known for being a lot faster than the original models and fortunately, the new Polo GTI doesn’t disappoint. With that said, the upcoming Polo GTI will be equipped with a 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder engine which is coupled with Volkswagen’s six-speed DSG transmission. In addition, the engine will put out 200 metric horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque.

When it comes to speed performance, the new GTI will go from 0 to 100 km/h (60mph) in just 6.7 seconds. Moreover, the engine will cap at the speed of 237 km/h (147 mph). In terms of fuel autonomy, the GTI will consume 5.9 liters/100 km if driven carefully.