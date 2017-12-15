Everybody knows that Tesla created a new trend with its all-electric sedans and those vehicles are gaining massive popularity nowadays. In fact, Tesla received over 500,000 pre-orders during the first day when it unveiled its latest Sedan 3. However, now it seems like Audi is jumping on this train as well since it recently announced that it plans on launching an all-electric vehicle in 2020.

All-Electric Audi Vehicle

Audi is renowned throughout the world for always being on top of the latest technology and for implementing it into its cars and now, Audi wants to take things to the next level by creating its own all-electric car.

This information is as official as it gets since it comes directly from Stephan Winkelmann who is the outgoing managing director at Audi. The news was unveiled during the recent launch event for the RS4 Avant.

Audi Will Stick to Its Roots

While this news might scare some Audi fans, Stephan Winkelmann made it clear that Audi will stick to its roots and keep creating turbo engines for the years to come. This is great news because it means that Audi fans will get a wider range of options to choose from when deciding to purchase a new car and that they will not need to rely on other companies such as Tesla if they wish to purchase an environmentally friendly vehicle.

Electric SUV and Hybrid Technology

One of the most interesting things that Stephan Winkelmann said during this recent interview is that Audi is also planning to create an electric SUV. Things get even better since he unveiled the official plans for it, thus confirming that Audi fans are in for a treat during the upcoming future. Lastly, we need to mention that Audi plans to introduce hybrid technology on all its core models by 2025.