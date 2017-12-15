There’s no other car that inspires luxury like a Rolls Royce does. In fact, the top of the line Rolls Royce Phantom is one of the most desired cars in the world and almost every celebrity purchased one. This shows that owning a Rolls Royce Phantom is like reaching a milestone in someone’s career, especially when considering that it costs half a million dollars.

2018 Rolls Royce Phantom

Nonetheless, the reason why Rolls Royce is making headlines today is because it announced that it plans on showing off the brand-new 2018 Phantom model during the upcoming Detroit Auto Show. The ultra-luxury sedan was unveiled earlier this year and fans are finally going to be able to see what it has to offer during next month.

2018 Detroit Auto Show

Just like you would expect, there will be a special panel for 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom. The highly expensive car is going to be unveiled during “The Gallery” event which is going to be held at during the Detroit Auto Show and 2018 Phantom Rolls Royce will compete against the latest Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche, Lamborghini and Aston Martin models which are going to be unveiled during the same event.

Therefore, people who are interested in seeing the brand-new ultra-luxury car should make sure to buy a ticket for January 13th, 2018 which is the official date for when “The Gallery” kicks off. We should also mention that there’s a high chance that 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom will make an appearance during the New York Auto Show.

True Power

Since we are talking about the brand-new Phantom model, we need to mention its monster engine. The ultra-luxury car is going to be powered by a new twin-turbocharged V12 which puts out 563 horsepower. This is truly impressive, but things get even better since the engine also offers 664 lb-ft of torque.