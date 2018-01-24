Most Macowners will receive a message saying they have to update their Flash Player. According to Blorge, before rushing to click the update button, make sure you are not installing malware into your PC. There are many malicious third party apps which can harm and get personal information from your PC.

There is a safe way to check you have installed the most recent Flash Player version for Mac OS. These are the steps to follow should you decide not to click on the automatic updates.

Enter Apple Menu and click on System Preferences

Choose Flash Player in the bottom left corner

Go to the Updates Tab

Click on the Check now option

There are two possibilities. Either there is an update available and you have to click “Yes” to update; or a message letting you know there are no updates available will appear.

Those using different Internet browsers on their PC can add Flash Player to all of them. The process is quite simple as well.

Go to the official Adobe Flash Player page

Click on the Download Now option

Those using Safari will most likely find the file on the Downloads folder

Double click on the file to install it

Read the terms and conditions and then click Open to start the installation process

It might be a good idea to click on the option “Allow Adobe to install updates (recommended)”. This option will install urgent updates without notifying and for scheduled updates the PC owner will be informed.

After clicking on the Done option the installation process should have been a success. Try Flash Player on your internet browser by opening a tab with rich media content.