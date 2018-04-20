Google Play Store APK Full Version (May 2018) Gets New Improvements

Google Play Store gets an update to version 9.7.11, which include some improvements under the hood. Well, you can say that it includes some bug fixes and improvements to its system for stability.

You can get the Play Store from a different source, but you have an option to wait for the right moment for the app to update on your device. But the first thing you need to consider when installing an APK file from a different site is to enable the Unknown Sources feature. You can enable it by going through the Settings, Security, and then scroll down a bit where you can see the option to turn it on by ticking the check box to its right.

Just recently, Google Play Store also received an update as it was testing a near full-white user interface. In this upcoming version, it hinted that the company is gearing up for a brand new design for the app.

In the 9.7.11 version of Google Play Store, a new user interface has indeed been observed. In fact, it was a bit different from the one used in the past. Instead of seeing more green accents that you might have observed quite a while ago, you can now see that it shows more white in its user interface.

If you have downloaded the most recent APK version of the Google Play Store into your computer or mobile device, you have to find where you have stored it. Then, you need to install in on your Android smartphone. Just like any other Android app, you will be prompted to continue with the installation process. After the installation, your app will be updated to its latest version, considering you have downloaded the most recent APK file.