You might have a number of Gmail accounts already if you often create a new one every time you forget your log-in details. Well, there is no need to do that anymore because there are easier and hassle-free options for that.

There are a number of factors why you can’t sign in to your Gmail account. You either forgot your password or username, but sometimes you can also forget your email address that is necessary when signing into your account.

Forgot Your Username Or Email Address

You basically require the phone number or the recovery email address for the account you are trying to sign in. You also need the full name specified on your account. Then, you need to follow the steps confirming that it is indeed your account.

During verification, you will be asked for your phone number upon signing up for your account. When you want to recover the username or email address, a code will be sent to that phone number and you will need that for verification purposes.

Likewise, if you have provided a recovery email address, you can check the box to receive an email from Google bearing the code. You will then be able to see a list of usernames that should match your account.

Signing Into Another Account On Your Android Device

Adding more than one Gmail account on the Android device is also an option that you can enjoy as you can switch between them from time to time. Thus, you need to go to your Gmail app and tap the Menu icon on the top left corner.

Tap the arrow down to the right side of the username. Tap the “Add account” option and select the type of account that you ought to add. After adding your account, you will be able to sign in to Gmail any time you open the app.

Gmail Guide in Making a new Account

We all had, in the beginning, an email address we are now ashamed of. Whether it’s your_little_princess23@gmail.com or sweet_king43@gmail.com, most likely you want to change that at some point, especially if you want to apply for jobs or use it for college. But how can you migrate?

The Issues

One of the problems here is the fact that most likely you don’t want to lose all your previous emails or contacts. At the same time, it’s quite hard to maintain two accounts at the same time. However, the best part is that you can take two ways in order to obtain this: transfer old emails to the new account or manage the old account from the new one, and you get to keep both of them active.

Method no. 1: Move emails from one account to the other.

Set up the new Gmail account. Go to the Settings menu (the gear icon on the top right). Go to Accounts and Import. Click Import mail and contacts. Enter your old email address and then click on Continue in the pop-up window. Click Continue again and then sign in on the old account, then hit Agree. Check all the boxes (contacts, mail, new mail) and then select Start Import.

Method no. 2: Manage old account from the new one.

From the settings menu on your old account, you have to select the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab, and in the POP Download section, you have to Enable POP for all mail. Select how you want to keep your emails, save the changes, sign out and then in on the new account. Go to Accounts and Import/ Check email from other accounts and click on Add an email account. Then enter the old email address, click Next, choose Import emails from my other account (POP3) and Next. Set up whatever options you want next, click Add Account and you’re done!