What’s New With VidMate for PC Free Download?

If you are fond of watching movies or music videos on your computer, you have come to the right place. You can actually download the app on your laptop or PC. This will be so useful when you are alone and would want to enjoy the time watching the most recent movie releases.

Basically, you can download the Vidmate app on your computer. This can be done via an Android emulator, such as BlueStacks. This can help in the installation of Android apps on your Windows PC. But first, you need to download BlueStacks before you get started.

You just need to comply with the following requirements when you opt to install BlueStacks.

You should have admin privileges to run any app on PC

Your PC must have at least 2GB of RAM

It must also have at least 4GB of disk space for storing Android apps

DirectX 9.0 or higher

Updated graphics drivers

If you are running Windows on your computer, you also need to comply with the following minimum requirements.

Service Pack 3 or higher installed on your Windows XP or 7

Windows Installer 4.5

Must have .NET framework 2.0 SP2, which can be installed from the Web

After successfully installing BlueStacks on your Windows computer, you can now download VidMate from the Google Play Store that should be available on the platform. BlueStacks will serve as your Android device where you can install VidMate as you would any other apps on Android.

You can now access Android apps on your computer using BlueStacks. Thus, you will be able to run apps from your PC without any problem. VidMate is becoming so popular for Android device users these days. This is because of the flexibility and compatibility of the emulator upon running on the Windows PC platform.