WhatsApp for Samsung Download – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

In case you aren’t aware that you can download WhatsApp for your older Samsung phone, then this is the perfect article for you to hang out this month.

Basically, WhatsApp can be a great addition to the messaging tools you commonly use on your Samsung Galaxy mobile device. So, if you are dying to know how to download and install it for free, here are the basic steps that you can mimic.

Take note that it can only be available for Samsung Galaxy devices running Android 2.1 or later. Likewise, devices that can receive calls or messages during the process of verification can run WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Free Download For Dated Samsung Phones In June 2018

Simply open the Google Play Store by tapping it from the list of apps found on your Samsung mobile device.

From the search bar, you need to type “WhatsApp” on the space provided and then tap the appropriate version you can see on the auto-suggest popup list.

You simply have to touch this app in order to install it.

Make sure that you still have enough memory that your device can spare for this app to run. You can also delete some apps if you find out they are not needed anymore from your device.

Tap the “Install” button to be able to download and install the app, and then choose “Accept” when prompted to confirm that the app needs to access some personal details available from the Samsung phone.

After the app has been installed, you will be notified on a popup. You simply have to tap the app and this will open wherein you can see the login screen.

Voila! You have finally installed WhatsApp on an older Samsung Galaxy device that you thought could no longer be possible to install some cool apps such as this.