10 Powerful Free Antivirus Software Downloads in 2018

Having a PC or a laptop without an antivirus is like having a car without a seatbelt: completely reckless. There are so many things that can happen to an unprotected computer, having an antivirus is practically a must for anyone who has sensitive information stored and uses their computer on a daily basis. Perhaps you’re having troubles choosing the perfect antivirus for you. In order to make your life a little bit easier, we present to you the top 10 antivirus systems that are available today.

Avira Free Antivirus 2019

Let’s begin with the ones that are budget-friendly. As you might already know, free antiviruses tend to perform poorly. They don’t perform in-depth scans and are always trying to make you buy the paid version. Nevertheless, there is one that performs just as paid antivirus products: Avira. Not only does it detect malware pretty accurately, but it also has child protection services. Furthermore, it won/t remind you to buy the full version every single day.

Kaspersky Total security

In contrast with Avira, Total Kaspersky is a paid antivirus which will cost around $80-$100 a year. Of course, you can always find discounts all over the internet. Despite the considerable price, Kaspersky Total Security provides one of the best performing security services. It perfectly eliminates all kinds of malware, provides webcam protection, private browsing and backup services. Definitely worth its price.

Avast!

Unlike Apple devices, the ones that use the Android operative system definitely require an antivirus. In spite of the fact that this seems pretty unfair, Android users are pretty lucky to have the almost-perfect Avast! Even the free version of the app provides outstanding anti-theft services and astonishingly detects malware.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019

One that may not be extremely popular among users is actually one of the best antivirus products you will find. With an outstanding antiphishing feature and ransomware protection, this product surely is above many. Furthermore, it also provides an immensely useful private browser and vulnerability scan.

McAfee® AntiVirus Plus

One of the things about this product is the fact that it will protect all your Android, iOS, Windows and Mac OS devices. Moreover, it performs astonishingly when detecting malicious URLs and has an outstanding antiphishing feature. Of course, it also provides the incredibly useful vulnerability scan.

Webroot SecureAnywhere AntiVirus

Being one of the fastest antivirus products out there, Webroot Secure Anywhere is definitely a super cost-effective investment. Not only is the initial download incredibly fast, but the virus and vulnerability scans are also astonishingly rapid. It also blocks malicious URLs wonderfully and has excellent antiphishing protection.

Norton Security Deluxe

Norton has always been one of the most well-known brands in antivirus products and they resist to disappoint us. Their latest product offer every single feature you could imagine to protect your computer. Amazing and super effective full scans and vulnerability scans enable you to keep your device fully covered. Furthermore, it basically takes no time to detect malicious websites. Definitely one of the best and fastest ones out there.

BullGuard 2018

Unlike most of the antivirus products you will find on the web, BullGuard has an incredibly simple and user-friendly interface. The scans perform greatly when detecting malware prematurely and eliminate them significantly fast. BullGuard also provides anti-spam tools, a feature which is praised by tons of users.

F-Secure

F-Secure is easily one of the best antivirus products out there. Not only is it really fast, but it also provides protection for a wide range of existing viruses: spyware, worms, Trojans. F-secure will also protect your device from malicious website and emails.

Panda Antivirus Pro 2018

With high sales all over the world, Panda Antivirus surely delivers outstanding defensive features. With a built-in firewall and a rescue disk tool, Panda Antivirus is one of the most cost-effective products you will encounter. Moreover, it will scan and protect your computer from malicious USBs.