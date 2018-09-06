Windows 10 Home vs. Windows 10 Pro – Which one should you choose?

Performance-wise, Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro handle your daily desktop needs pretty much with the same level of excellence. There is no doubt that both versions of Microsoft’s latest operating systems are very good choices, and have a lot to offer. However, as the name might suggest, the Windows 10 Pro comes with a few extra features.

The Extra Features of Windows 10 Pro

While starting an RDC session can be done on both the Home and the Pro variants, only Windows 10 Pro can offer the possibility to remotely control your machine. Devices running on Windows 10 Home can only be remotely assisted. The Pro variant of Windows 10 has a vastly improved version of BitLocker running on it, the beloved encryption software that helps tremendously to protect your data against hacking.

You can delay updates in Windows 10 Pro, while in the Home version you can’t. This feature of Pro is particularly useful for business computers. Joining Domains. Again, an excellent feature for business computers, Windows 10 Pro’s ability to create and join domains allows PCs to be added to a corporate business network.

Price

As far as price is concerned, the Windows 10 Pro will naturally be a bit more expensive than the Windows 10 Home. The Pro retails for 100 pounds on Amazon, while the Home for just 75. However, the price difference is truly not that major. It’s up to you if you feel like the extra benefits of Windows 10 Pro makes it worth spending that extra 25 pounds.