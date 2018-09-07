Showbox APK Latest Version Update 2018

The app that brought you the ability to watch videos and TV shows has recently been updated. Showbox APK has been updated last August 28, 2018 to version 5.11 for mobile devices running Android 4.0 and newer.

Installing Showbox

If you haven’t installed Showbox on your Android mobile device yet, then this is your lucky day. Here are easy steps that you can mimic to install the app on your device in no time.

Download the app from a reliable source onto your Android tablet or smartphone

Tap Settings à Security à Unknown Sources. A button can be found right next to the label in which you can tap it to enable

Go to the location of the downloaded app in which you can easily find from the Download Menu.

Tap the file to enable the installation of the app.

You may want to agree with the permissions in order to install the app on your device.

You just have to wait a few moments for the download to complete

You can now watch movies and TV shows over the Internet using your favorite Android mobile device. Take note that the app will load all the data of the content you wish to watch before it can be available for viewing. In this case, it is advisable to connect to a reliable Internet connection upon installation. It is also recommended that you update the app, so you have to choose the updated version in this case.

Updating Showbox

You can do this either manually or via the app itself. If you are going to manually update the app, make sure that you uninstall any existing version of the app from your device. Then, you can install the latest version of Showbox that you recently downloaded.

It is also easy to do it via the app by simply tapping the menu that can be found on the top left corner of the screen. There is an option labeled “Update”, so just tap on it and a notification for a newer version should be visible from there. Tap the button and wait until the latest version will be completely downloaded and installed on your device.