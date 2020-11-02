After living my whole life in New York City, I’m finally taking my retirement, getting out of the Big Apple, and relocating to a place I’ve been dreaming about since I was a young girl, when I was given a book of color photographs taken in the White Mountain National Forest.

I don’t quite want to live in the forest itself, but I’m certainly planning on making New Hampshire my new home. So, I’ve been researching the 9 best places to live in New Hampshire, and these are the ones that have made the final cut, from number 9 to number 1.

9. Atkinson

New Hampshire natives might be surprised to see that Atkinson’s on my list but the things that really appeal to me are here in abundance. It’s a small, close-knit, friendly community with low crime rates and a good median income.

It’s close to the border of Massachusetts, too, which might not be important to everyone but it’s something I appreciate, as it’s not as remote as it would be if I were to go further north.

8. Milford

Staying on the theme of low crime, Milford’s crime rates are over 75% lower than the national average.

To someone like myself, who is looking for a peaceful retirement, my personal safety won’t just put my mind at rest, but my family’s, too.

Milford also has fabulous family activities, particularly around Fall and Christmas, and I love the later time of the year, so this too gets a big thumbs-up from me.

7. Durham

I’ve seen Durham rate even higher in these kinds of polls and I can understand why. It has a thriving, diverse community and diversity is important to me, having come from New York City, which has a mix of so many cultures.

But I feel Durham is more of a family town, and has the young population, given that it’s home to New Hampshire University. I’d absolutely raise my children here, yet I’m looking for somewhere that little bit quieter.

6. Mont Vernon

Like Atkinson, Mont Vernon is toward the South of the state, and is also quiet and rural, with a small, friendly community that seems to care a great deal about its town.

The houses seem very beautiful and as for the local scenery, it’s some of the most untouched I’ve seen on my search so far.

5. Londonderry

Sitting in the South-East of New Hampshire, Londonderry is a little livelier than some of the smaller towns I’ve mentioned thus far, as it’s the fourth-largest town in the state.

Despite that, it still has an impressively low crime rate and has just enough going on in it to make me feel a bit more at home, as I’m used to the bustle of the city.

4. Exeter

Located just 50 miles outside of Boston and yet by the sea AND within reach of some beautiful countryside, Exeter is so well located it’s easy to see why this is in my top 5 choices.

I love that it has a rich history, and it’s home to the American Independence Museum as well as other fascinating historical places of interest.

3. Portsmouth

I adore water. Portsmouth is right on the coast, and all that stretches out ahead of it is the Atlantic Ocean. You could literally travel in a straight line and the first place you’d hit is Spain.

Portsmouth is right up on the North-Eastern coast, close to Maine, and has stunning waterfront properties. It’s tempting!

2. Hampton

Hampton features so highly on so many lists that I tried NOT to like it so much, but I failed!

It ticks so many boxes: it’s on the sea, has low crime rates, has a thriving arts and music scene, is full of historical landmarks and museums but at the same time is home to a small, suburban-style community where residents feel safe.

There’s very little not to like!

1. Hanover

I couldn’t help it!

Much as I do love the sea, I also adore the open space of the mountainous countryside and my heart yearns for those childhood dreams of being close to the White Mountain National Forest.

Hanover’s on the Connecticut River, so I’ll still be close to water, too, but near such stunning rural scenery I’ll be hiking at every possible moment. And yet, I’ll still be in a thriving yet charming town with plenty going on and so many things to do and get involved in.

It was NOT an easy choice!

As you can see, there are so many wonderful places to live in New Hampshire, but Hanover just about edged it for me, and I can’t wait to move there, and to let you know how I’m getting along!